Gonzales man arrested on first-degree rape of a child, other charges

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl.
Authorities say their investigation began around 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 when they were dispatched to a local hospital.
Investigators say they learned Wendell Sanchez, 34, of Gonzales, brought a child, who had been complaining of abdominal pains, to the emergency room and was waiting outside in his vehicle.
Deputies say they were told by hospital staff the 11-year-old child was pregnant and Sanchez was believed to be the father.
Sanchez left the hospital in his vehicle and then abandoned his vehicle and ran off to a nearby apartment complex, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say they found Sanchez hiding on the patio of a home with the help of the Gonzales Police Department.
While arresting Sanchez, deputies found him in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to deputies.
Sanchez was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of first-degree rape with a victim under the age of 13, resisting an officer, possession of schedule II CDS, drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass, simple criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of person under 17, creation of a clandestine lab, no drivers license, and no tail lamps.
His bond is set at $540,000.
