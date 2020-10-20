FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and foggy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Again this morning, be alert for areas of fog. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued and will be effective until 10 a.m. for the majority of SE LA and a portion of SW MS.
Otherwise, it’s an unseasonably warm October morning. Our early temperature should be in the mid 50°s. Instead, we’re starting off in the upper 60°s to lower 70°s.
Once the fog lifts, we’ll have partly cloudy skies becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. Expect very little if any activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and a high in the upper 80°s.
Overnight, areas of fog could again be an issue with a low no cooler than 68°.
More fog early tomorrow morning, very warm and steamy for your Wednesday – a high of 88°.
