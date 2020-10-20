FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Long wait for next cool down

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Afternoon temperatures will be closer to records than normal over the next several days.
Highs will reach the mid to upper 80°s through the upcoming weekend. Morning starts will also be rather warm and humid. Moisture levels will be high enough to produce some areas of fog for the next couple of morning commutes. Give yourself a few extra minutes out the door and watch for kids at morning bus stops.
We stay mainly dry for the next couple of days. A slim rain chance along the coast will exist Wednesday, but for now, we’ll keep the official 10-day forecast dry.
A slightly better chance for rain will exist Thursday into Friday. A surge of tropical moisture will move into the Eastern half of the Gulf of Mexico. A weak disturbance and cold front will be approaching the area at this time.
Scattered showers and maybe a rumble or two of thunder will be possible. Most stay dry through the weekend as the weak cold front pushes through bringing some drier air to the region.
The dry air won’t last long as we await our next true Fall cold front.
This front is forecast to push into and through the area next Tuesday, Oct. 27 into next Wednesday, Oct. 28. Long-range weather models are in fairly good agreement that this cold front will bring temperatures back below normal.
Tropical Storm Epsilon continues to meander in the open waters of the Central Atlantic. Epsilon is not forecast to impact land areas except the small island of Bermuda where storm surge and rough seas could be an issue. We continue to monitor the Western Caribbean for potential development.
Right now, model trends show no significant immediate threat. The chance for development over the next 5 days remains very low.
