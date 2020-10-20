FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall temperatures won’t return until next week

A fairly strong cold front will dive southward on Monday and likely move through our local area late Monday night or early Tuesday. In advance of the front, highs on Monday reach the mid 80s, but highs on Tuesday will be about 10 degrees cooler, topping out in the mid 70s. Not only will some rain be possible along the front, but it looks as though scattered showers will remain possible behind the boundary through the day on Tuesday before coming to an end by early Wednesday.