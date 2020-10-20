FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall temperatures won’t return until next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you are a fan of fall weather, you won’t like the forecast through the end of this week. Temperatures and humidity will remain above normal into the weekend, with morning lows generally only reaching the upper 60s and afternoon highs ranging from the mid to upper 80s.
Wednesday Forecast
Patchy fog will again be possible in the morning, but it does not look like it will be a widespread issue. Otherwise, the day gets off to a muggy start in the upper 60s and highs will soar into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. A few stray showers will be possible by afternoon, mainly south of I-10.
Rain Chances Returning
An upper-air disturbance moving west-to-east over the Gulf Coast states will draw tropical moisture northward on Thursday and Friday, resulting in scattered showers and t-storms. Thursday’s rain chances are posted around 40%, climbing to 50% for Friday. HIghs on both days will still reach the mid 80s for most before any rain develops.
Weekend Outlook
The upper-air disturbance slides to our east by early Saturday, leaving us with mainly dry weather for the weekend. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out on Saturday, but most stay dry, with highs in the mid 80s. The South Carolina-LSU game in Tiger Stadium kicks off with temperatures near 80° only falling into the low 70s by the end of the game.
Sunday features a sun/cloud mix, but dry conditions, with highs again topping out in the mid 80s.
Finally Turning Cooler Next Week?
A fairly strong cold front will dive southward on Monday and likely move through our local area late Monday night or early Tuesday. In advance of the front, highs on Monday reach the mid 80s, but highs on Tuesday will be about 10 degrees cooler, topping out in the mid 70s. Not only will some rain be possible along the front, but it looks as though scattered showers will remain possible behind the boundary through the day on Tuesday before coming to an end by early Wednesday.
Our 10-day outlook suggests we’ll then get to enjoy some beautiful fall weather for the second half of next week. Morning lows will range from the low to mid 50s, with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Tropical Update
Tropical Storm Epsilon remains the only real feature of concern in the tropics today. It has gradually strengthened and is forecast to become a hurricane by Thursday. Fortunately, the forecast, for now, keeps it east of Bermuda and Epsilon is not expected to threaten the U.S. coastline.
