Father of 2-year-old killed in shooting says GoFundMe account is fraudulent

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The father of a 2-year-old boy killed in a shooting Thursday, Oct. 15 says a GoFundMe account created in his memory was not authorized by the family and is fraudulent.
The New Roads Police Department posted on Facebook Tuesday, Oct. 20 bringing attention to the false account. The boy’s father, Officer Vince Hutchinson, who works with the department, says no GoFundMe account has been created in memory of his son, Azariah Christien Thomas.
“THIS WAS NOT AUTHORIZED !!!!!! There is no GoFundMe in memory of my SON !!!￼￼ Its sad that we have cold hearted people in this world that would want to benefit from the death of a 2 year old . PLEASE DONT DONATE TO THIS GOFUNDME !!!!!” the post reads.
Hutchinson goes on to say the family will hold a celebration of life for the child Saturday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Services on Scenic Highway. Viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A balloon release in Thomas' memory is also planned for Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m.
DONATION DETAILS FROM THE FAMILY
Donations will go towards funeral/burial costs and all remaining donations will be donated to OLOL Children’s Hospital in Thomas’ honor. Donations can be made to the accounts below:
Zelle:
- 225-806-5888
- Carlearhutchinson@gmail.com
OR
B1 Bank:
- The Azariah Christien Thomas Fund
- Acct. #: 80030152935
- Routing #: 065405420
As of the publication of this article, the fraudulent account had raised nearly $1,000 of its $3,000 goal.
