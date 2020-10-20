Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation covering funeral expenses for 2-year-old killed in shooting

Azariah Thomas' father is Vince Hutchinson, an officer with News Roads Police Department. (Source: Thomas Family)
By Rachael Thomas | October 20, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 4:45 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation (CALEF) has started a fundraiser to cover the funeral expenses for a 2-year-old who was killed in a shooting Thursday, Oct. 15.

The child’s father, Vince Hutchinson, is an officer with the New Roads Police Department.

The family will hold a celebration of life for Azariah Thomas Saturday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Services on Scenic Highway. A viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Two balloon releases to remember Azariah are scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 at Zion City Park and 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.

DONATION DETAILS FROM THE FAMILY

Donations will go towards funeral/burial costs and all remaining donations will be donated to OLOL Children’s Hospital in Thomas’ honor. Donations can be made to the accounts below:

Zelle:

OR

B1 Bank:

  • The Azariah Christien Thomas Fund
  • Acct. #: 80030152935
  • Routing #: 065405420

