Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation covering funeral expenses for 2-year-old killed in shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation (CALEF) has started a fundraiser to cover the funeral expenses for a 2-year-old who was killed in a shooting Thursday, Oct. 15.
The child’s father, Vince Hutchinson, is an officer with the New Roads Police Department.
The family will hold a celebration of life for Azariah Thomas Saturday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Services on Scenic Highway. A viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Two balloon releases to remember Azariah are scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 at Zion City Park and 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.
DONATION DETAILS FROM THE FAMILY
Donations will go towards funeral/burial costs and all remaining donations will be donated to OLOL Children’s Hospital in Thomas’ honor. Donations can be made to the accounts below:
Zelle:
- 225-806-5888
- Carlearhutchinson@gmail.com
OR
B1 Bank:
- The Azariah Christien Thomas Fund
- Acct. #: 80030152935
- Routing #: 065405420
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.