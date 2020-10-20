Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation covering funeral expenses for 2-year-old killed in shooting

The family will hold a celebration of life for Azariah Thomas Saturday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Services on Scenic Highway. A viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Two balloon releases to remember Azariah are scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 at Zion City Park and 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.