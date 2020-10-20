Beer-Braised Barbecued Chicken

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This recipe works best with thighs and drumsticks. For this particular method, chicken breast will work out fine, but will require a larger pot during the cooking procedure, and will tend to dry out. If you wish, it will also work great using an electric indoor grill, allowing you to enjoy the taste of outdoors any time of the year.
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 4 servings
Ingredients:
4 pounds organic chicken thighs
2 cups Abita Abbey Ale® beer
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
¼ cup canola oil
2 cups diced yellow onions
½ cup minced bell peppers
½ cup thinly sliced garlic
4 tbsps cane syrup
3 tbsps dark brown sugar, packed
2 cups ketchup
2 tsps liquid smoke
¼ cup fresh lemon juice
½ cup orange juice
1 tsp ground ginger
¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
pinch red pepper flakes
Method:
Preheat oven to 350°F. Season chicken to taste with salt, black pepper, and granulated garlic.
In a large Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Working in batches, brown chicken thighs on all sides, about 3–5 minutes per side. Transfer to a platter and continue until all have been well browned. You may need to add additional cooking oil during browning.
When done, add onions, bell peppers, and sliced garlic to pot. Cook 2–3 minutes until vegetables are wilted and brown particles from the bottom of pot incorporated.
Add all remaining ingredients, bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer, and cook 15 minutes, adding additional beer to retain a sauce-like consistency.
Add browned chicken thighs and cook on low, covered, 45–60 minutes or until tender. NOTE: Be gentle when stirring to keep chicken thighs from breaking.
When tender, transfer chicken with tongs to a baking sheet with lips. Transfer barbecue sauce to a bowl. Baste chicken with prepared barbecue sauce and bake in oven 15–20 minutes, brushing thighs with barbecue sauce every 5 minutes.
Serve with corn on the cob and grilled vegetables.
