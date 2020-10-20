Authorities investigating arson at abandoned warehouse on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they are investigating a fire at an abandoned warehouse in the 4600 block of Florida Boulevard.
Crews responded to the scene around 2:05 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 to find smoke coming from the vacant building.
Firefighters were able to get into the building and discovered a small pile of trash had been set on fire. Crews had the fire under control within seven minutes upon arrival.
Officials say the cause of the fire is arson.
Anyone with any information about this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.
