AG Jeff Landry joins DOJ, 10 states in antitrust lawsuit against Google

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Tuesday, Oct. 20 he has joined the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and ten other state Attorneys General in filing a civil antitrust against Google.
Landry says the lawsuit has been filed to prevent the Mountain View, Calif. based company from “unlawfully maintaining monopolies through anticompetitive and exclusionary practices in the search and search advertising markets.”
“Google has grown into a big tech monopoly that has stifled competition. Without competition, we do not have capitalism; and without capitalism, we do not have America. So I am proud to join Attorney General Bill Barr in this fight for America,” said AG Jeff Landry.
Google, which is currently valued at more than $1 trillion, is the monopoly gatekeeper for billions of internet users and numerous advertisers worldwide, Landry says.
Landry and the DOJ say Google has accounted for 90% of search queries on the internet over the past several years and claim the company has used tactics to maintain and extend its monopolies in search and search engine advertising.
The lawsuit alleges Google has stifled competition by entering into several exclusionary agreements that require Google to be the default or exclusive search engine on billions of mobile devices and computers worldwide.
Other states attorneys general participating in the lawsuit include Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina, and Texas.
To view a copy of the lawsuit, click here.
