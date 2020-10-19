WANTED: Two accused of trying to rob wireless store on Burbank

Two individuals are accused of trying to break into a wireless store on Burbank Drive. (Source: EBRSO)
By Rachael Thomas | October 19, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 2:32 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently asking for the public’s help finding two individuals accused of trying to burglarize a cell phone store on Burbank Drive.

Officials with EBRSO say the alleged crime took place Oct. 5 at Beta Wireless in the 9600 block of Burbank Drive. Deputies responded to the store in reference to an attempted burglary. It appears the two individuals tried to force their way into the store, but were unsuccessful.

Two individuals are accused of trying to break into a wireless store on Burbank Drive. (Source: EBRSO)
Anyone with information on the incident should call EBRSO’s Burglary and Robbery Division at 225-389-5064 or call Crime Stopper at 225-344-7867.

