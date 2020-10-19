Tigers do lots of ‘soul searching’ during extra off week while working on simplifying defense and fundamentals

“Last week, we spent most of the week fixing LSU. Some of the things we worked on - simplifying our defense, communication. our tackling, our fundamentals. On offense, we started with goal line, especially the one-yard line, making better choices at the one-yard line. I do believe we fixed it. On third down, identifying the problems on third down, fixing them, the scheme, better execution. On special teams - fixing kick returns. I talked to Coach Moffitt today. They were rested, ready to go. Now, it’s on to South Carolina. It’s not about being fired up Saturday. It’s about being fired up today and about getting better today. We have a lot of work to do on LSU, not South Carolina, on LSU,” Orgeron explained.