Saints will play Carolina Panthers in Mercedes-Benz Superdome

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will play the Carolina Panther on Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, according to FOX 8 Saints analyst Jeff Duncan.
The Saints have been in discussions to play at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge where fans could attend to 25% capacity.
The Superdome will not have fans, barring a change in Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s stance on COVID-19 concerns.
Duncan reported the Saints told the Panthers organization that there will be no schedule change for this Sunday’s game.
LSU plays South Carolina in a night game on Saturday at 6 p.m., which would make an NFL turnaround almost impossible. The next chance the Saints would have to play at Tiger Stadium would be against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 22, according to Duncan.
That is unless Cantrell changes her mind on crowds at the Superdome.
The Saints will face a similar issue on Nov. 15 when they play the 49ers.
