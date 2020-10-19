One killed in Donaldsonville double shooting

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a shooting early Monday morning (Oct. 19) in Donaldsonville, deputies say.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Turner, 35, was shot just after midnight near the intersection of Highway 70 and Highway 3089.
Turner was pronounced dead on the scene.
An additional passenger was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No additional information is available currently. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.