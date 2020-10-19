Monday, October 19: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, Oct. 19, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 175,982 total cases - 202 new cases
- 5,566 total deaths - 16 new deaths
- 553 patients in hospitals - increase of 3 patients
- 64 patients on ventilators - increase of 4 patients
- 161,792 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18.
- 84% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 16% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.
- People aged 29 and under represent 24% of these cases.
- 13% are individuals between 18-29.
Since Sunday, Oct. 18, LDH says 4,866 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,594,376.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
