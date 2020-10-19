Middle, high school students return to campus in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Middle and high school students in East Baton Rouge Parish can return to campus for face-to-face learning Monday, October 19.
Since the beginning of the school year, 6th-12th graders have been learning under a hybrid model.
This is the first day those students will have the option to be on campus full-time.
All schools will continue to offer virtual learning. If parents would like their child to continue learning virtually, they must complete a virtual opt-in form.
According to the EBR Parish School System website, student’s will have their temperature checked when they arrive, and water fountains will be closed. Students and teachers are encouraged to bring water bottles.
Masks are a requirement, according to the 2020-2021 Reopening Blueprint. The school system says, " Exceptions to face masks/coverings will be made for those with medical conditions, disabilities, or other health or safety issues."
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.