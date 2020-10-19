THE INVESTIGATORS: Iberville deputy back on the job after 14-day suspension for allegedly beating inmate

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Iberville Parish sheriff’s deputy Bronson Lewis is back on the job as of Monday, Oct. 19. He was suspended without pay for 14 days stemming from an incident with an inmate last month.
According to an official letter sent to Lewis from Sheriff Brett Stassi, he was cited for violating two departmental policies, including conduct unbecoming and treatment of prisoners in custody.
The incident allegedly happened back on Saturday, Sept. 12 and the suspension took effect on Monday, Sept. 21.
A source close to the department tells the 9News Investigators a handcuffed female inmate was beaten by the deputy, including being punched in the face. The source said the woman had a broken jaw from the encounter.
WAFB’s Scottie Hunter reached out to the sheriff who confirmed the suspension but said that no official complaint had been filed by the female inmate with the department. He went on the say that they chose to independently investigate after the situation was brought to their attention and moved ahead with the suspension as a result of that investigation.
“There were some things there that we just didn’t like and we felt that the 14-day suspension was necessary,” the sheriff said.
Lewis is the son of high-ranking deputy James Lewis. His father was suspended for five days last month after an insensitive social media post surfaced he allegedly posted that his job was to “violate a civilian’s ability to breathe.” This means that both father and son should have been suspended from the agency at the same time for separate incidents.
The sheriff confirms an attorney did reach out to the department following the incident. WAFB checked with the clerk of court’s office and currently, no lawsuit has been filed related to this incident.
