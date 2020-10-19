I-10 widening project between Highland Road and LA 73 nearing completion

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A project to widen a 6.5-mile stretch of I-10 between Highland Road in Baton Rouge and LA 73 in Ascension Parish is nearing completion, according to the secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
Construction on the $72 million project began in February 2018 and includes new bridges above Highland Road and at Bayou Manchac.
“This portion of I-10 is a critical freight corridor for Baton Rouge and New Orleans and a daily commuter route for thousands of residents,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “Increasing the capacity will mitigate traffic congestion and encourage economic development in the region. This success story is an example of what the state can do when we are provided the resources.”
Wilson says all six lanes in the construction zone will continue to experience intermittent lane closures as construction crews work to finish the project. He expects the project to be completed and the portion of I-10 to be fully opened by the end of October. Nearly 100,000 vehicles travel the corridor each day, according to DOTD.
