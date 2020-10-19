Former LSU RBs Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams help Chiefs run away from Tre’Davious White’s Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WAFB) - After combining for less than 50 yards rushing against the Las Vegas Raiders, former LSU running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams bounced back to help the Kansas City Chiefs get the win over former LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White and the Buffalo Bills.
The Chiefs (5-1) came away with the 26-17 victory over the Bills (4-2).
Edwards-Helaire didn’t reach the end zone but had 26 carries for 161 yards (6.2 avg.). He had more rushes and yards by himself than the Bills had as a team. Buffalo had 23 carries for 84 yards. He also caught four passes for eight yards.
Williams had six carries for 26 yards and a touchdown from 13 yards out to cap a 13-play, 82-yard drive and put the Chiefs up 20-10 with 1:18 remaining in the third quarter. The Chiefs tacked on two field goals in the fourth but the touchdown run by Williams was enough to seal the win. He also caught a pass for 15 yards.
White had six tackles for the Bills from his position in the secondary, four of those were solo. On the other side, former LSU defensive back Tyrann Mathieu had three tackles, all of which were solo.
Former LSU long snapper Reid Ferguson also plays for the Bills.
