FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense fog advisory

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mon., Oct. 19 - Dense fog, higher temps
By Diane Deaton | October 19, 2020 at 7:24 AM CDT - Updated October 19 at 7:36 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was nice while it lasted, unfortunately, our little October “cool snap” just didn’t stick around long enough!

Out-the-door for your Monday, we’re starting off again warm and humid in the upper 60°s to lower 70°s.

Extra drive time is an excellent idea this morning, a Dense FOG Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m.

Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies today, a spotty shower or two not out of the question and a high in the mid 80°s.

Overnight, fog may be problematic, so be alert as we dip to a low of 68°.

Tomorrow, a sun/cloud mix, isolated showers with a 20% coverage. Another warm, steamy day, a high Tuesday of 86°.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.