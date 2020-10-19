EBR councilman posts rant on Facebook over campaign signs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With just 15 days until Election Day, many people are tired of seeing political signs on nearly every corner of the community.
But did one Baton Rouge metro councilman go too far by taking close to 100 signs down Monday morning (Oct. 19)? Councilman Dwight Hudson says they were placed illegally.
In the video post, Hudson says, “Morning Rant: We can all agree that we need do a better job of addressing litter in East Baton Rouge Parish. Trashing up our streets and rights of way should not be tolerated, especially from candidates.”
The brief video shows a string of campaign signs placed in the median of a Baton Rouge street. The video then cuts away after Hudson mentions placing signs is not a campaign tactic that sells, and then the signs are suddenly gone. Watch below:
The campaign signs were reportedly found in a trash can near Woodlawn Baptist Church.
