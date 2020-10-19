DEA announces 19th Prescription Drug Take Back Day to be held Oct. 24

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is hosting its 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, Oct. 24.
The nationwide event gives people safe places to dispose of unwanted, unused, or expired prescription drugs. The DEA says studies show a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from friends and family members, many of which are stolen from home medicine cabinets.
This year, collection sites will be following local COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions.
“The initiative, now in its tenth year, addresses a vital public safety and public health issue,” said DEA Acting Administrator Timothy Shea. “Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse.Together with our partners, we are not only holding National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, but offering other ways to dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired prescription medications.”
“Prescription drug abuse continues to be the nation’s fastest growing drug epidemic. Sadly, these prescription drugs are most often obtained from friends and family, who leave them in home medicine cabinets. DEA’s Take-Back initiative provides citizens an easy and safe way to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. Please do your part to keep prescription drugs off the streets and help spread awareness in your community,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley said.
In addition to the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, drugs can be disposed of at any time of the year at any of the DEA’s 11,000 authorized collection sites. Click here for more information.
The DEA and local law enforcement partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other drugs in sold form. Vape pens and e-cigarettes will also be accepted after their batteries have been removed.
Liquids, syringes, and other sharps will not be accepted.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a free and anonymous service. No questions will be asked at collection sites.
In the Baton Rouge area, the following law enforcement agencies will be providing collection sites:
- Baton Rouge Police Department
- Baker Police Department
- Baton Rouge DEA
- East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Walker Police Department
- Plaquemine Police Department
- St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office
- West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office
Click here to search for more collection sites.
