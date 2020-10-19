Carolina Panthers place another offensive lineman on reserve/COVID-19 list

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers have placed offensive lineman Michael Schofield on the reserve/COVID-19 list, adding another player to the list within the past four days.
On Friday, the Team placed offensive lineman and backup center Tyler Larsen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Teams may not disclose whether a player has tested positive for COVID-19 or whether he is quarantining because of close exposure to someone who has tested positive.
But on Monday, the Panthers announced they had an unconfirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday morning, and as a result required its staff and players to work virtually, a team spokesman said.
The team will remain in intensive protocol out of an abundance of caution. It will not impact early voting at Bank of America Stadium. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he learned of it at 4:48 a.m.
Schofield started Carolina’s first two games at left guard against the Raiders and Buccaneers. Since then, he’s had a limited role on special teams, including playing five snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Bears.
The team said Larsen “has played sparingly on special teams this season, including five snaps against the Falcons on Sunday.”
Starting left guard Chris Reed spent the first few weeks of the regular season on the list and confirmed he had a symptomatic case of the virus. Reed has since recovered and started Carolina’s last four games.
The development comes as a number of teams across the NFL have had players and other team members test positive for the novel coronavirus. Last week, the Panthers found out an Atlanta Falcons player was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list just two days after the two teams played.
