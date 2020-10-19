Baton Rouge airport starting to make a comeback after start of pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After months of being cooped up inside, it turns out many people are starting to warm up to the idea of taking flight again.
The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport (BTR) is seeing more people starting to fly again. Air traffic ground to a halt at the start of the pandemic in March, but it has recovered significantly since then.
BTR is reporting only being down about half of its passengers as compared to 2019, which is better than the national average, with airports still down nearly 60%.
“I think there’s more confidence in the safety of traveling. I think they know the airlines and the airports have strict rules for cleaning; masks are required,” said airport director, Jim Caldwell.
While this is good news for airport, Caldwell says air travel isn’t expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2022.
