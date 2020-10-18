Family of six displaced after overnight fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) is investigating an overnight house fire on Jeff Davis Street that left six residents, 1 adult and 5 children, without a home.
According to officials, the fire happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18 in the 200 block of Jeff Davis St. When firefighters arrived on scene they found the rear of the home fully engulfed in flames. The fire damage to the home caused the roof to collapse.
Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the six occupants that were displaced because of the fire. They were not home at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is undetermined and is under investigation.
While firefighters were extinguishing the the fire, a neighboring home received minor heat damage on its exterior.
