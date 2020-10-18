Early voting turnout high in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than 250,000 people voted early this weekend. This is double the turnout for the same period in 2016.
Absentee voters are making the big difference.
“We are already sitting as of last night on 202,000 mail in votes, what that means is that you have a higher number of people who are choosing to vote by mail that to me is a direct consequence of the pandemic,” said political analyst John Couvillon.
Couvillon says a surprising number of people are still headed to the polls to vote in person with some waiting hours to make certain their voices are heard.
“The fact that those long lines are occurring and people aren’t getting discouraged is testament to the fact that people are very interested in voting in the election and think that enthusiasm will substantially itself until November 3rd,” Couvillon said.
Thirty million people have already voted nationwide. Couvillon says so far the majority of voters are democrats, even in Louisiana which could impact a few local races.
“In races that are more politically competitive here in Louisiana, specifically I’m thinking the mayor president’s race here in East Baton Rouge parish, that additional democratic enthusiasm is easily worth a couple of points,” Couvillon said.
Couvillon says Republicans are usually more likely to vote on election day than during the early voting period. He warns that with all of the mail-in ballots, it could still take up to a week before the local results are announced.
