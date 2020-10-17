Noel Hammatt, longtime EBR School Board member, dies at 62

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Noel Hammatt died Friday after a battle with cancer.
Hammatt, 62, served on the school board for nearly 20 years.
“It’s been three months since his Glioblastoma IV diagnosis,” his family said. “His ashes will be dispersed in two of his favorite places: Lake Pontchartrain, where he loved to sail, and Arnaudville, Louisiana, where he loved to dream. He will be dearly missed.”
