Forest Community Park continues to have a steady flow of early voters

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands spent the afternoons in-line at polling site across the capital region on the second day of early voting.
One by one, voters shuffled their way into Forest Community Park doors to have their say.
“I can get it done now, I don’t want to procrastinate, so I want to make sure it’s done. So I got my health, I got my eye sight, I got my everything I need to go in there and this is what I want to happen November the 3rd,” says Sally Samuels as she waits to line to vote early.
Today’s lines moved a bit quicker than yesterdays. Friday’s hour-long waits dwindled Saturday, though not dramatically. Election Commissioner, Amanda Thibodeaux, says poll workers were prepared.
“Seeing a larger voter turnout is definitely something that we want to see, we are always trying to help people vote in the easiest way possible for them. We try to facilitate that in the best way for them so it’s great to see a large turnout.”
However, with big numbers comes lot of germs, which is when a designated poll worker cleans the voting machines between users and others are wearing masks and gloves. If you are still worried about voting in-person, officials say there’s a little bit of time to apply for an absentee ballot.
“You know, it really requires a couple of weeks to be able to mail the ballot to the voter, give them sufficient time to mail it back. So, anyone who is interested in voting by mail should go ahead and request that ballot as soon as possible,” says Steve Raborn who is a part of the Registrar of Voters.
The last day to do an absentee ballot is Oct. 30. In-person early voting continues through Oct. 27, expect for Sundays. Polls are open form 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
