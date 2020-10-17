FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temperatures return Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Enjoy the cooler than normal temperatures while they last because they won’t last long. Saturday’s forecast is a true beauty. Expect lots of sunshine as high pressure sits overhead.
The high will begin to push to our east by late afternoon swinging winds back from the south. This will cause an increase in dew points and subsequently an increase in temperature by Sunday. Sunday won’t be a bad weather day, but you’ll notice the change in temperature as morning lows and afternoon highs are about 10 degrees warmer.
The warming trend will become more subtle as we move into the work/school week. Temperatures will only be increasing a couple of degrees each day. With dew points on the rise, expect the possibility of a patch or two of fog each morning Monday through Wednesday. We stay mainly dry during this time with only a chance for a spotty or isolated shower.
The chance for rain increases Thursday and Friday as our next storm system and cold front approach. Showers and thunderstorms will be in the scattered category to end the work/school week.
The cold front arrives late Friday into early Saturday. This cold front won’t deliver a huge change in temperature (5-10° drop), but will bring dry weather back in time for your weekend plans.
A subtropical depression or storm could form in the next day or so in the Central Atlantic. If it receives a name it would be Epsilon. This subtropical low is forecast to meander in the open waters of the Atlantic and doesn’t pose any threat to the Gulf Coast Region.
We continue to monitor the Central Caribbean for possible development in the coming days. Nothing definitive has formed at this time and this is only an area of possible formation at this time. With continuous cold fronts pushing through the local area, the Central Gulf Coast Region should be able to avoid this potential system as well.
