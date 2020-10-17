FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temperatures return Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We say goodbye to the cooler than normal temperatures. Southerly flow has returned bringing warm and moist air off the Gulf of Mexico.
Dewpoint temperatures will be climbing tonight keeping temperatures from falling too quickly. Expect morning lows Sunday to only dip briefly into the upper 50s.
It will be a quick warm up through the morning with afternoon highs in the mid 80s, about five degrees above normal. The warmer than normal temperatures will continue through the work week.
A series of inverted troughs will be moving along the Gulf Coast Region during the work/school week. These passing troughs will enhance rain chances Tuesday and again to close out the work/school week.
Rain chances will be highest Thursday and Friday as the second trough moves more overhead. Rain amounts will be manageable with most picking up between 0.25-0.75″ of rain over the next week.
We don’t really see another significant cold front in our future. A couple of weak ones may arrive during the weekend and for the first part of the following week.
We continue to track a non-tropical area of low pressure in the Central Atlantic. This subtropical disturbance has the potential of becoming a named subtropical storm in the coming days.
It doesn’t look to pose any threat to land at this time. A second are of possible development is in the Central Caribbean. A lot of uncertainty remains surrounding this potential system.
Right now, chances remain low for possible development. Any potential development is still several days away giving us plenty of time to watch.
