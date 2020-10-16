25-year-old woman dies after being shot on Airline Hwy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 25 year old has died from injuries sustained during a shooting Sunday on Airline Hwy, according to Baton Rouge Police.
Christian Cobb was shot in the head while attempting to leave a parking lot in the 10300 block of Airline while other people were shooting in the lot.
Cobb was transported to a hospital but died on Oct. 15, BRPD said.
The motive and suspect are unknown. Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.