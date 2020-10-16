Toddler hospitalized after hit-and-run in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH (WAFB) - A Lafayette Parish toddler has been hospitalized following a hit-and-run Thursday, Oct. 15.
According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a vehicle striking a one-year-old child around 8:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Sweetbriar Street in Lafayette and then leaving the scene.
An investigation lead to the identification of the driver in the hit-and-run as Joseph Broussard, 37, Broussard was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and charged with first degree vehicular negligent injury, operating while intoxicated, and hit-and-run.
Officials state that the toddler, remains in critical condition and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
