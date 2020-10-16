Shots fired near Winnfield Funeral Home on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting near Winnfield Funeral Home.
According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 7000 block of Plank Road around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16.
“Shots fired, and they’re still shooting,” said a police dispatcher as she sent first responders to a Baton Rouge funeral home Friday afternoon.
Multiple Baton Rouge police officers responded to the scene, at Winnfield Funeral Home on Plank Road.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola says early reports indicate shots were fired as a fight broke out at the funeral home but that no one was injured.
A manager at the funeral home, reached by phone, said they were still trying to determine exactly what happened.
Details are limited at this time.
