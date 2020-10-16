Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson victim of attempted auto theft Uptown

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson was the victim of an attempted auto theft on October 10, the Saints organization confirmed Friday.
According to NOPD, Benson was inside of her vehicle in the 6200 block of South Claiborne Avenue around 2:15 p.m. when a white Nissan Titan parked next to her vehicle. One of the suspects got out of the vehicle, got in Benson’s vehicle and demanded she get out of the vehicle. The suspect then got out of Benson’s vehicle, got back into the Nissan Titan and fled the scene.
The suspect has been described by police as a black male with facial hair.
Senior Vice-President of Communications for the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans organization Greg Bensel released a statement saying,
“I can confirm that an incident did occur in Orleans Parish involving Mrs. Benson while she was in her vehicle. While she was very shaken at the time, she was unharmed and is doing fine. She wanted to send her sincere gratitude to the men and women of the New Orleans Police Department that responded so quickly and professionally. We cannot comment further as this is an active investigation.”
NOPD asks that if anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact NOPD’s Second District at (504) 658-6020 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
