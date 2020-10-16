THE INVESTIGATORS: Man charged in deadly rampage has history dotted with streaks of violence

Chief Paul says the man kidnapped a 9-year-old family member off of Bluebonnet around 8:00p.m. Not long after that, he allegedly barged into a home on Osceola Street and shot a man in the hand. Police say his one-man rampage was brought to an end after an hours-long standoff with officers but not before he got into a gunfight with another family member on Snipe Street then opened fire on another home on West Upland. That is where police say he shot and killed a 2-year-old boy identified as Azariah Thomas.