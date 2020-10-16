FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice October weekend ahead!

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The cold front that moved through in the predawn hours of Friday is helping to set the stage for a nice October weekend locally. The noticeably cooler weather that arrived on Friday will be short-lived though.
Weekend Outlook
Get outside on Saturday if you can! We’ll enjoy a comfortably cool start around 50° in the metro area, with lows in the mid to upper 40s likely north of the Capital City.
Bright sunshine will prevail through the day and afternoon highs will be slightly below normal, topping out in the mid to upper 70s.
By Sunday, our winds will quickly shift around to the southeast, bringing an abrupt end to our cooler-than-normal temperatures. Sunday starts out about 10 degrees warmer than Saturday, with lows near 60°. And afternoon highs will soar into the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies, but at least we keep it dry.
Next Week: Where’s Fall?
Above normal temperatures will dominate our forecast through the majority of next week with no signs of a cold front until possibly late in the week or the following weekend.
Mornings will be on the muggy side as lows only reach the mid to upper 60s. And afternoon highs will be 5°+ above average through the week as we generally top out in the mid 80s. The extended forecast suggests a few showers will be possible just about every day, but no widespread rain is expected.
Tropical Update
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to monitor two areas of interest as of Friday afternoon. A non-tropical low located to the east-southeast of Bermuda is showing signs of becoming better organized and NHC has increased development chances to 60%.
Whatever becomes of this system is likely to meander over the open Atlantic well into next week and is not expected to threaten the U.S.
Computer guidance continues to suggest tropical development is a good bet in the southwestern Caribbean by next week. For now, NHC has development chances at 30% over the next 5 days.
If a system does develop, it would most likely track north or northeast and does not appear as though it would threaten our part of the Gulf Coast.
