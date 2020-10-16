FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Autumn weather worth waiting for

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The cold front is sliding southward and will be along the coastal communities prior to daybreak.
In the meantime, early temperatures have been somewhat slower to respond. We are still in the mid to upper 60°s to lower 70°s but we’ll drop at least a handful of degrees over the course of the next few hours and, under more clouds than not, it will be a breezy and cool October day. Highs today only topping out in the upper 60°s to lower 70°s.
Clearing skies this evening and overnight, along with a definite temperature drop into the upper 40°s to lower 50°s.
Get ready for a spectacular Saturday, sunny, mild, a high of 76. And things will be a bit warmer but still dry on Sunday with a high of 84° - ENJOY!
