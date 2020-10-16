BRPD to hold press conference addressing multiple incidents Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul is scheduled to address the public Friday.
A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the BRPD headquarters on Airline Highway.
A spokesperson for the department says they will be addressing a shooting on W. Upland Avenue Thursday night, an incident that happened on Eerie Street, and an officer placed on administrative leave who was accused of making racist and offensive comments online.
