BRPD arrests suspect for death of child, multiple violent incidents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chief Murphy Paul Police announced that one man is connected to violent rampage that took place over four locations and resulted in the death of a 2-year-old child.
The announcement was made during a Friday press conference at the Baton Rouge Police Headquarters. Chief Paul explained the timeline of the events, which started during the evening on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Detectives were called to the first shooting incident, which happened on Osceola Street. The victim told police he was shot by a family member named Myles.
At the time time police were investigating the shooting incident, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office was investigating the reported kidnapping of a 9-year-old child on Bluebonnet Blvd. Kendrick Myles was identified as a suspect.
Shortly after, police were called to a home N. Upland Avenue where an individual identified as Myles allegedly fired multiple rounds into a home. A 2-year-old child was struck and was taken to the hospital. Chief Paul confirmed today the child later died.
The final incident happened at a home on Snipe Street. There, Myles and the 9-year-old child were located after an hours long standoff with police. It ended just before 3 a.m. Friday morning. The child was unharmed.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.