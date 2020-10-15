Two teens leave youth facility; Bossier City police seeking information on their whereabouts

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Two teenagers left the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter and Detention Center together on Saturday, October 10, around 7:30 p.m.
Police previously released information about 16-year-old Nicole Arvel leaving the facility.
Nicole is five feet six inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and tights with black shoes.
Nicole is from Livingston Parish and may be heading back to that area.
According to police, Nicole left the facility with 15-year-old Camecia Harris.
Camecia is five feet two inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, red Mickey Mouse pajama pants, and brown shoes.
She is from the Shreveport-Bossier City area.
Anyone who may have information on where Camecia Harris or Nicole Arvel may be is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8652.
