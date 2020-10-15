Two teens leave youth facility; Bossier City police seeking information on their whereabouts

BCPD is searching for two teens, one with ties to Southeast Louisiana

Camecia Harris, 15, & Nicole Arvel, 16, left Johnny Gray Jones Saturday, October 10. (Source: Bossier City Police Dept.)
By Kaitlyn Gibson | October 15, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 12:49 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Two teenagers left the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter and Detention Center together on Saturday, October 10, around 7:30 p.m.

Police previously released information about 16-year-old Nicole Arvel leaving the facility.

Nicole is five feet six inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and tights with black shoes.

Nicole is from Livingston Parish and may be heading back to that area.

According to police, Nicole left the facility with 15-year-old Camecia Harris.

Camecia is five feet two inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, red Mickey Mouse pajama pants, and brown shoes.

She is from the Shreveport-Bossier City area.

Anyone who may have information on where Camecia Harris or Nicole Arvel may be is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8652.

