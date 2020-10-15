Thursday, October 15: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, October 15, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 173,864 total cases - 823 new cases
- 5,507 total deaths - 12 new deaths
- 566 patients in hospitals - decrease of 16 patients
- 61 patients on ventilators - decrease of 3 patients
- 161,792 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
