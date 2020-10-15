Squash and Corn Casserole

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This recipe is purposely designed to make use of multiple ingredients from the garden during the plentiful fall season. Although we are combining squash, corn, and tomatoes, feel free to be innovative with spoils from your garden.
Prep Time: 45 minutes
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
½ pound fall squash, washed and thinly sliced
½ pound small zucchini, washed and thinly sliced
3 cups fresh corn
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
¾ cup diced onions
¼ cup diced red bell pepper
¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper
¼ cup minced garlic
2 medium tomatoes, diced
2 tbsps chopped green chiles
¼ cup heavy whipping cream
¼ cup chicken stock
1 tbsp sugar
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
1½ cups seasoned Italian bread crumbs, divided
½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Method:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
In a large saucepot, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, bell peppers, and minced garlic then sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted.
Add squash, zucchini, corn, tomatoes, and chopped green chiles then cook 5–7 minutes or until liquid is rendered.
Add heavy whipping cream, chicken stock, and sugar, then cook until liquid is reduced by half. Season to taste using salt, black pepper, and granulated garlic.
Remove from heat and add ½ cup bread crumbs or just enough to absorb liquid, but not too dry.
Pour mixture into a 9″ x 9″ casserole dish and sprinkle lightly with remaining bread crumbs and mozzarella cheese. Bake 10–15 minutes or until cheese melts. Serve immediately.
