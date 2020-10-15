SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 3 Scoreboard

By WAFB Staff | October 15, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 9:58 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the aftermath of Hurricane Delta, many teams, especially those in southeast Louisiana, tried to get back to normal for the third week of the LHSAA football season.

Don’t forget to watch Sportsline Friday Nite at the new time of 10:10 p.m. Friday for highlights from games played Thursday and Friday.

THURSDAY SCORES:

Episcopal - 55

Catholic Pointe Coupee - 14

____________________

Baker

Madison Prep

____________________

Westgate - 43

Denham Springs - 7

____________________

Opelousas - 0

Live Oak - 16

____________________

Mentorship

Glen Oaks

____________________

Covenant Christian - 18

St. John - 32

____________________

McKinley

John F. Kennedy

____________________

Ascension Catholic - 41

Central Catholic - 21

____________________

Port Allen - 41

Opelousas Catholic - 39

____________________

Dunham - 21

Kentwood - 7

____________________

