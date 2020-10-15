SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 3 Scoreboard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the aftermath of Hurricane Delta, many teams, especially those in southeast Louisiana, tried to get back to normal for the third week of the LHSAA football season.
THURSDAY SCORES:
Episcopal - 55
Catholic Pointe Coupee - 14
____________________
Baker
Madison Prep
____________________
Westgate - 43
Denham Springs - 7
____________________
Opelousas - 0
Live Oak - 16
____________________
Mentorship
Glen Oaks
____________________
Covenant Christian - 18
St. John - 32
____________________
McKinley
John F. Kennedy
____________________
Ascension Catholic - 41
Central Catholic - 21
____________________
Port Allen - 41
Opelousas Catholic - 39
____________________
Dunham - 21
Kentwood - 7
____________________
