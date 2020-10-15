Political sign with offensive language causing stir in Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Offensive wording printed on a political sign in one Baton Rouge neighborhood is turning heads.
The sign shows president trump dressed as Uncle Sam with the words, “get rid of Joe,” and a derogatory word for a promiscuous woman that rhymes with Joe. People who live in the area are upset that families with kids in the car have to see this on the way to Cedarcrest-Southmoor Elementary School.
“It’s okay you know for politics, there’s a time and place for politics. There is a time and place for words, chosen words…and that’s not the place or time,” says Byron Cage. Cage has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years, where political signs in neighbors' yards are normal, but not like this one.
“It’s kind of terrifying to see that people don’t respect our presence, that doesn’t respect our community that children and families are passing by. Children don’t need to see that, families don’t need to see that type of language on the sign,” says Aletha Haynes who lives right across the street from the sign.
The sign is at a four-way stop sign on Patricia and Cedarcrest Avenue, where a lot of traffic rolls in. Neighbors told us that they aren’t sure who planted the sign.
“And when the sign was put up, the people that the sign is in front of was not even at home. So, they probably aware of the sign, but not who it up, and why is it up,” adds Haynes who does not think those particular homeowners put up the sign.
Neighbors speculate someone passing by may have put the sign up. During a heated political season, anonymous people often place signs at this intersection, and sometimes residents see business signs on the corner.
A neighborhood meeting is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15, and residents believe taking the sign down will definitely be up for discussion. The city says that if signs are in the right of way near a public property, it can be thrown away my maintenance. In terms of taking down the sign, it will have to be up to the homeowner’s association.
