THE INVESTIGATORS: BRPD admits no-knock warrant mix up; city to take responsibility for damages

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is admitting its officers carried out a no-knock warrant at the wrong house after WAFB’s Scottie Hunter started asking questions about the incident.
A spokesman with the department also confirmed the city will take responsibility for damage caused during the search of the home.
The warrant was carried out around 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, according to the family inside the home at the time.
“We were looking for an attempted murder suspect,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely with BRPD. “Through surveillance, we thought there was a vehicle at the address that matched the description of the suspect’s car at the time of the shooting. After we made contact with everyone inside the home, we realized we had the wrong house.”
BRPD says according to the information they had, including details about the suspect’s driver’s license, indicated the person lived at the home at some point. Officials tell WAFB the address was correct on the warrant and that they did believe the surveillance was correct.
The family tells WAFB officers busted into the home, setting off smoke bombs with guns drawn. Eight people were inside the home at the time, ranging in age from a 66-year-old woman who suffers from dementia to a 9-month-old child. The door was fully ripped off the hinges and several parts of the window were busted out. The family says this case illustrates why no-knock warrants should not happen anymore.
