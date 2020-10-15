FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Trending a bit warmer, still mainly dry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Not quite as cool this morning as it was Wednesday, but still – not too bad with out-the-door temperatures in the upper 50°s to low/mid 60°s.
A bit of a warming trend is expected prior to the cold front that will bring us noticeably cooler October weather tomorrow.
In the meantime, mostly sunny and mainly dry Thursday with a high of 85°.
Overnight, expect more clouds, a few spotty/isolated showers along with the southward passage of the cold front and a low of 61°.
Tomorrow, the front sweeps through early, and temperatures will top out only in the lower 70°s!
