FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front delivers breezy, much cooler weather for Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our much-anticipated cold front finally arrives late Thursday night and will deliver a brief dose of some cooler weather over the next couple of days. It will be a noticeable change by the time you walk out the door Friday morning.
Thursday Night’s Forecast
The cold front will move into metro Baton Rouge around midnight, give or take an hour or two, with temperatures gradually falling in its wake. While a spotty shower can’t be ruled out along the front, it looks like the best chance for any showers will actually occur after it moves through. I’ve got rain chances posted at 30% overnight into Friday morning, with generally light showers or sprinkles expected.
Friday Outlook
Temperatures will be stuck in the 60s for most of us through the morning hours, with areas north of Baton Rouge quite possibly waking up to readings in the upper 50s. A few light showers should gradually diminish as we head toward the lunch hour, but a healthy northerly breeze of 10 to 15 mph may have some of you reaching for a light sweater or jacket Friday morning.
Skies will gradually clear from north to south by Friday afternoon, with the timing of that clearing being key in determining high temperatures in a given neighborhood. I expect to see some clearing around metro Baton Rouge by mid to late afternoon, allowing temperatures to briefly climb into the low 70s.
Weekend Outlook
Saturday morning still looks to deliver some of our coolest weather of the fall, with lows bottoming out near 50° in Baton Rouge and the mid to upper 40s likely north of the Capital City. Saturday should be a picture perfect day for any outdoor plans, with bright sunshine prevailing and highs topping out in the mid 70s.
Temperatures will rebound fairly quickly Sunday as the wind shifts around to the east and southeast. Morning lows will bottom out around 60°, with afternoon highs expected to reach the mid 80s. A few clouds will return, but we expect it to stay dry locally.
Extended Forecast
Next week’s forecast features somewhat above normal temperatures and small rain chances daily. Morning temps will range from the mid to upper 60s through Friday, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Daily rain chances will run 20% to 30%. The current outlook suggests we’ll be void of any significant cold fronts next week.
Tropical Update
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring two areas as of Thursday afternoon. A 20% chance of development is listed for the southwest Caribbean over the next five days, where forecast models have been persistent in showing something try to form by next week. Development chances are also listed at 20% for an area of low pressure expected to develop east-southeast of Bermuda in the coming days. Neither of these systems appear to be much for us to worry about.
