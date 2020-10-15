EBRSO searching for pair wanted in armed robbery

By WAFB Staff | October 15, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 4:29 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man and woman wanted in an armed robbery that happened on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

According to authorities, the victim was held at gunpoint by a black male while a black female entered the victim’s car in the 10500 block of Airline Highway.

During the robbery, the suspects stole the victim’s purse and fled the scene in a white Nissan sedan.

If you have information relative to the identification of these two suspects, please contact the EBRSO Burglary and Robbery Division at 225-389-5064 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

