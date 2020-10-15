EBR school board expected to select interim superintendent after sudden departure of Leslie Brown

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is expected to selected an interim superintendent at Thursday night’s (Oct. 15) meeting.
This comes after the sudden departure of new superintendent, Leslie Brown, who stepped down recently for health reasons.
At the meeting, the school board is also expected to discuss how it will conduct the search process for Brown’s replacement.
WAFB’s Lester Duhé will have more from the meeting tonight on 9News at 10.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.