EBR residents urged to fill out Delta storm damage assessment surveys

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the release of the Hurricane Delta Damage Assessment Survey for residents who experienced any storm-related damages between October 8 - 10. All East Baton Rouge Parish residents are encouraged to complete the survey.
The assessment will gather information about the extent of damages incurred, and will document the impact of Hurricane Delta on individuals, families, businesses, and public infrastructure within East Baton Rouge Parish.
“My prayers are with all of our residents who were affected by Hurricane Delta. I understand that many in our community are focusing on recovery efforts around their homes and businesses; however, I encourage everyone to take a moment and report their damages so East Baton Rouge can explore all available resources for recovery and future mitigation projects,” said Mayor Broome.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (MOHSEP), the City of Baton Rouge Information Services (IS) Department and Department of Public Works are proactively engaged in this process of collecting preliminary damage assessments. The data collected will identify recovery needs and inform debris removal efforts across the City-Parish.
“Additionally, our local emergency responders and public work crews are diligently conducting preliminary damage assessments and continuing to clear our roadways for safe travel,” said Mayor Broome. “Please be mindful while traveling in and around our Parish that emergency crews are working expeditiously, while maintaining personal safety.”
Assessment responses will be provided to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in support of any further requests for assistance, such as determination of eligibility for recovery assistance in accordance with federal regulations.
While assistance is not automatic nor guaranteed, East Baton Rouge Parish is committed to exploring all available resources to enhance the recovery of the Parish from any emergency situation.
Citizens may report any storm-related damages to their property online via www.damage.la.gov or by picking up forms at the East Baton Rouge Permit Office, located at 300 N. Tenth StreetBaton Rouge, LA 70802. You can reach the permit office by phone at 225-389-3205.
The survey is designed to be user-friendly and should only take a few short minutes to complete.
Damage Assessment Tips
Insured Property:
· Remember, flooding is generally not a covered hazard under homeowners' policies. Flood insurance is a separate policy offered through the National Flood Insurance Protection Program (NFIP) or through private insurers.
· Notify your claims process.
· Document the damage by taking pictures of your property and the contents. Coordinate with your insurance adjuster in filing a Proof of Loss within 60 days of the disaster.
Uninsured Property:
· Document the damage by taking pictures of your property and the contents.
· If your property is flood damaged and you do not have flood insurance, help may be available from the federal government through small grants and larger low-cost loans.
Renters:
· If you have renter’s insurance, storm damage may be covered.
· Your personal property damaged by the storm may also be covered; please refer to your policy limits.
· A deductible may be due before your losses can be paid.
· If you are unable to occupy your rented house or apartment, due to storm damage, your renter’s insurance may help pay additional costs you incur such as hotel bills.
Vehicles:
· Notify your automobile insurer to start the claims process.
· If you only have liability coverage, storm damages to your vehicle may not be covered; please refer to your policy limits for details.
· Keep in mind you may have to pay a deductible.
· If your vehicle is declared a total loss because of flooding, you cannot buy it back.
· Louisiana law states that the insurance company has to send the certificate of title to the Office of Motor Vehicles along with the application for a Certificate of Destruction.
For additional tips on claiming damage please visit the Louisiana Department of Insurance’s website at: www.ldi.state.la.us or by phone at (225) 342-5900.
