EBR to begin process of selecting new superintendent

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board will meet Thursday to discuss how to move forward following Superintendent Leslie Brown’s sudden resignation.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Oct. 15.
In a letter penned by her husband, Brown resigned just weeks after announcing she was taking emergency medical leave. The school system did not specify the reason for her medical leave.
Board members say they are hopeful the process will be quick.
Brown was selected to become the new superintendent by the school board back in August. She beat out finalist, Dr. Nakia Towns, for the job.
